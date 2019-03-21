Crawfish and live music join forces for a good cause

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This spring the Huntsville Hospital Foundation is combining crawfish and live music to raise money for a great cause.

The Claws for a Cause 3rd annual Crawfish Boil, hosted by the Foundation’s Development Council, will be on Saturday, April 13th, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805.

The event will help start a new Diaper Assistance Program at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The purpose of the program is to help low-income patient families who need immediate help with diapers.

“Claws for a Cause is going to be a great day full of food, drinks, and live music,” said Aaron Caradonna, chairman of the Foundation’s Development Council. “But, the really fun part is what it is going to benefit. The new Diaper Assistance Program will jumpstart low-income patient families who do not have access to diapers, wipes, and resources so that they can leave Huntsville Hospital with about a week’s supply of diapers, plus the information they need to get further resources in our community.”

Claws for a Cause is a family-friendly event catered by local restaurant New Orleans Lunchbox, with music by Liquid Caravan.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.

Tickets are $25 and include entry and all-you-can-eat crawfish.

The event is $5 for ages six to 12. (Children five and under eat free)

Tickets will also be sold at the door.

The event is rain or shine.

The 2018 Claws for a Cause raised a record $15,000 for the Huntsville Hospital Neurological ICU, providing new cardiac chairs and communication boards for the unit.