HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to the increased volume of garbage from yard work and spring cleaning, the City of Huntsville’s neighborhood trash pick up is delayed by one day starting Thursday, March 21.

Homeowners whose garbage is normally collected on Thursday should leave their cans curbside until City crews arrive on Friday, March 22.

Recycling pickup is not impacted.

For more information on neighborhood garbage collection, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/trash​​.