Christian publisher LifeWay closing all brick-and-mortar stores

NASHVILLE, Ala. – Lifeway plans on closing all 170 of their brick-and-mortar stores in 2019.

LifeWay Christian Resources announced Wednesday that they’ll be closing all of their brick-and-mortar stores to focus on digital sales.

The company said they are “charting a new course in 2019” by switching to the digital strategy.

“LifeWay is moving into a new era with a strategic digital focus that will prepare us for the future and allow us to better serve our customers,” said President and CEO Brad Waggoner.

Since opening in 1891, LifeWay has offered a comprehensive selection of Bibles, books, Scripture reference tools, Bible studies, children’s products, Christian music and movies, gifts and church supplies

While the timing of the store closings will depend on local circumstances, LifeWay estimates all 170 of its stores will be closed by the end of the year.

LifeWay has stores in Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Mobile, Dothan, Oxford, Decatur, and Florence.

In January, the company announced that they would be reducing the number of retail stores due to declining customer traffic and sales.

“While we had hoped to keep some stores open, current market projections show this is no longer a viable option,” said Waggoner.

The organization will continue to offer resources through its website at LifeWay.com and the LifeWay Customer Service Center (1-800-458-2772). LifeWay Customer Service hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Central).

“The decision to close our local stores is a difficult one. LifeWay has developed close connections with the communities where our stores are located, and we have been honored to serve those communities. We will continue serving local congregations as they meet the spiritual needs of their neighbors,” said Waggoner.

