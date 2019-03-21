Auburn barely survives NCAA tournament first round match up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is officially March Madness ladies and gentlemen and it certainly looks like it so far. There were some crazy games Thursday, including the fifth seeded Auburn Tigers' first round match up against the twelfth seed, New Mexico State.

The Tigers survived to move on to round two after beating the Aggies 78-77.

"We knew our first game was gonna be our hardest game we kinda made some plays down the stretch that did help us, but we made a lot of mistakes though," said Auburn junior guard, Jared Harper.

"Until you get in that moment you just don't know how you're gonna react we obviously panicked and made our share of mistakes which could've cost us the game, but at the same time we had made enough really good plays throughout the game against a really good team and that's a really good 5-12 win for Auburn," said Auburn men's basketball head coach, Bruce Pearl.

Auburn will play Kansas in round two on Saturday, March 23.