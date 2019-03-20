Vice President Pence expected in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Vice President Mike Pence is making his way to the Rocket City next week.

Pence will be in Huntsville on Tuesday, March 26th to chair the next meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

AL.com reports, the meeting’s focus will be the administration`s plans to send Americans back to the Moon and then to Mars. Pence and the council will hear from two panels on human space exploration during the meeting. The first panel is entitled “Ready to Fly” and the second panel is called “Ready to Explore”.

The meeting will be held in the Saturn V Hall of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center around 12:00 p.m.