U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host National Space Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are meeting in the Rocket City to discuss future endeavors into space.

The fifth meeting of the National Space Council will be held the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Tuesday, March 26th. The meeting will be hosted by the council’s chairman, Vice President Mike Pence.

The meeting’s focus will be the administration’s plans to send Americans back to the Moon and then to Mars. Pence and the council will hear from two panels on human space exploration during the meeting. The first panel is entitled “Ready to Fly” and the second panel is called “Ready to Explore”.

“The Rocket City is the natural summit for the National Space Council,” Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO, and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said. “The scions of the space industry craft our exploration vision. The Rocket Center is honored with their presence, and our Space Camp alumni worldwide are eager to fulfill our destiny in space.”

Members of the Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group, including Homer Hickam, former NASA engineer, author, and Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, the Rocket Center’s governing body will be attending.

“Huntsville is proud to host the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the perfect backdrop for a meeting of this caliber,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “It’s fitting this instrumental group of space policy leaders and influencers will be in the Rocket City at the same time as the U.S. Army’s AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition. Both groups work to ensure America’s leadership in defense and space exploration, and both groups always have a home in Huntsville, Alabama.”

The National Space Council have met at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, at Cape Canaveral, FL, The White House and the National War College in Washington D.C. during previous meetings.