Symposium focuses on well-being of caregivers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The International Symposium on Child Abuse being held in Huntsville focused not only on caregivers, but for everyone involved in the process who might face traumatic and high-stress situations almost every day.

For caregivers all across the board, giving to others is their number one priority.

"They enjoy helping people, you know," said HEMSI spokesman Don Webster. "That's why they get in this industry."

But taking are of themselves can end up on the back burner, and that can cause negative side effects.

"The harder we work and the less time off we take, we just can't reset and refuel," said Francoise Mathieu, a speaker at the International Symposium on Child Abuse being held in Huntsville.

Not only does a lack of self care lead to negative emotions; it can also impact your work quality.

"That has an impact on our cognitive ability," Webster said. "We can't focus as well. We make mistakes. We become desensitized, so the quality of work really goes down."

Those who face traumatic situations at work can better help others by taking care of themselves. That includes the basics: eating well and having a good wellness routine. Experts also recommend having a peaceful place you can retreat to, in order to decompress.