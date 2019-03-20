× One injured in shooting at Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting at the Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments.

Information is limited, but we know that police didn’t let anyone inside the apartment complex parking lot while they were on the scene. Our reporter also saw police stop anyone leaving the parking lot in order to check the vehicle.

Huntsville police say a 19-year-old male has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.