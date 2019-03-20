× Marshall County family is looking for answers in five-year-old cold case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — For five long years a Marshall County family has wanted answers. The investigation into how Jennifer Lynn Hinote, a mom of three, died has gone cold, but the family and investigators hope in speaking out, that won’t be the case for long.

“She was a beautiful girl,” remembered mom Mary Beth Parker, “She had the best smile in the world. She just kind of lit up a room. Any time she walked in, everybody just loved her.”

“December of 2013 was the last time I spoke with her,” Parker said, “She disappeared. We looked for her. We filed a missing persons report. We looked for her for about a month.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office put out the word about Hinote’s disappearance. A few weeks later, a new investigation started.

Someone found Hinote’s body in January. “They found her in a field next to the Nissan place in Albertville,” Parker said.

“I struggled a lot,” she added, “But through God, I was able to get through it.”

It’s been a long five years since then – without answers. “We need some more information,” Parker said.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively working this cold case as a homicide. “Ultimately, if we can bring closure to the family, that’s our number one goal,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Parker hopes speaking out will help bring a piece of information to light that will finally give them answers. “There is somebody out there,” she said, “It’s been five years, and I know that somebody knows something about this.”

“We just want justice for Jennifer.”

If you have any information about this case, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256)582-2034.