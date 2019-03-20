Marshall County family is looking for answers in five-year-old cold case

Posted 3:04 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:12PM, March 20, 2019

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — For five long years a Marshall County family has wanted answers. The investigation into how Jennifer Lynn Hinote, a mom of three,  died has gone cold, but the family and investigators hope in speaking out, that won’t be the case for long.

“She was a beautiful girl,” remembered mom Mary Beth Parker, “She had the best smile in the world. She just kind of lit up a room. Any time she walked in, everybody just loved her.”

“December of 2013 was the last time I spoke with her,” Parker said, “She disappeared. We looked for her. We filed a missing persons report. We looked for her for about a month.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office put out the word about Hinote’s disappearance. A few weeks later, a new investigation started.

Someone found Hinote’s body in January. “They found her in a field next to the Nissan place in Albertville,” Parker said.

“I struggled a lot,” she added, “But through God, I was able to get through it.”

It’s been a long five years since then – without answers. “We need some more information,” Parker said.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively working this cold case as a homicide. “Ultimately, if we can bring closure to the family, that’s our number one goal,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Parker hopes speaking out will help bring a piece of information to light that will finally give them answers. “There is somebody out there,” she said, “It’s been five years, and I know that somebody knows something about this.”

“We just want justice for Jennifer.”

If you have any information about this case, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at  (256)582-2034.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.