We got a bit of rain this past winter. Okay, a lot of rain. So when you're taking stock of your garden this year, you may find that some of your plants haven't faired well from the abundance of water. Some plants might get a chance to dry out on bright, sunny days, but some might be suffering from root rot, or may have drowned altogether. Here are some tips on what to do when planting new plants to insure they don't get overwatered.

Don't plant in heavy red clay. Heavy red clay doesn't percolate, so if water fills the hole and doesn't drain, the 'bathtub effect' can drown a plant. Mix loose and organic amendment with existing soil; consider trying a porous agraget like permatill. This expanded slate will not decompose, hold water, or change the PH of your soil. Its purpose is merely to hold its place in the soil for good aeration. Don't plant too deep, and use a light layer of mulch. Pine needles work well as a light mulch, and they typically don't wash away in a downpour. Avoid planting plants near a downspout or an area that collects water if possible.

While we can't change the weather, we can plant our plants in areas that drain well after watering, or use other tricks to help keep them from drowning. That way we'll still have beautiful spring plants even after a wet winter like we had this year.

