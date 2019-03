Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - If you feel like there's something in life you should be preparing for, chances are it will be covered at Madison ReadyFest later this month.

This is the second year for ReadyFest in the city. The event features experts who can help you prepare for everything from financial and career planning to natural disasters.

ReadyFest takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m.-noon at West Madison Elementary School. It is free and open to the public.