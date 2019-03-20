× Lee HS star forward Kobe Brown decommits from Texas A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lee star forward and former Texas A&M men’s basketball signee, Kobe Brown, has officially announced he is reopening his recruitment process and is no longer committed to play for the Aggies next year.

Brown announced this decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon; Brown says the coaching staff at Texas A&M made him feel like he was already a part of the Aggie family before he even arrived, but after the university fired head coach Billy Kennedy last week he has decided to reopen his recruitment.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step ✨#notcommitted pic.twitter.com/JANWSEBpgG — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) March 20, 2019

Brown has not announced any possible schools where he might play now and used the phrase “the journey continues” in his announcement.

