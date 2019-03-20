Lawsuit challenges Alabama mayor’s removal last month

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Some residents have sued to challenge the removal of the mayor of a small city in Alabama last month.

Al.com reported the Fairfield Citizen Coalition sued, seeking to remove former city council president Eddie Penny from the mayor’s office. The lawsuit seeks to restore Edward May II as the mayor of the city of about 11,000 people about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham.

May was elected mayor in 2016, but the city council voted 6-1 in January to remove May. The final vote came Feb. 12, accusing May of failing to attend council meetings. He was replaced by Penny.

May had long been at odds with the council. He says the city council did not have the authority to remove him under the city’s form of local government.