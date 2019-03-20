Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Halsey are among Woodstock 50th anniversary headliners

It will be a mix of old and new for the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair.

Headliners include Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, The Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, and The Killers.

Some original Woodstock festival artists will also perform, including Santana, Dead & Company, David Crosby and John Fogerty.

The event celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Woodstock music festival, held from August 15 to 18,1969, in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

Billed as “three days of peace and music,” it was inspired by the civil rights, women’s rights and anti-war movements and became a defining cultural and historical moment attended by hundreds of thousands.

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” said Michael Lang, co-founder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals.

“Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change,” he said.

See the full lineup here.

Tickets for Woodstock 50 go on sale on Earth Day, April 22.