Hours-long standoff in Jackson County ends with one person in custody

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies have a person in custody after an hours-long standoff in Paint Rock. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on County Road 1 around 5 p.m. after neighbors reported a man was firing a weapon at homes and vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they said they could hear shots being fired from inside the home and the man locked himself inside.

No one was hurt during the situation.