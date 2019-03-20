Great things are happening at Geraldine Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala - One North Alabama teacher found her calling in a very special classroom.

"When you see a teacher find their niche you say okay this exactly where she is supposed to be," said Principal Cody Rowell.

That place is Geraldine Elementary School and the teacher is LaBranda George. Mrs. George teaches the first grade and her students love her.

"Students are always engaged. She may be working with a small group here, but all the other students are busy productive working, " said Rowell.

The Principal and faculty have nothing but praises to say about this first-grade teacher. They say she deserves the bonus.

One of the student's parents nominated this first-grade teacher. Mrs. George was shocked and very grateful to win $319.

"I am in shock really notice my eyes are red I teared up! There is no telling what I can do with this for my class," said LaBranda George.

It's one big team having fun and learning together in Mrs. George's room.

"In our class, we always say sharing is caring is the number thing. We want our kids to have confidence as they go on to the next grade and as they learn each year and to share that and to love each other. That is a good big goal in our class." said George.

Mrs. George is an excellent teacher at Geraldine Elementary and she isn't the only one.

We couldn't leave without walking down the hall to say 'hello' to a familiar face.

Jan Faulkner is still at Geraldine Elementary and won the Tools For Teachers award in 2016.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area. SPONSORED BY: NAECU