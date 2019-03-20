Former reporter returns to WHNT News 19 for the anchor desk. Welcome back Shevaun!

For the second time, WHNT News 19 is welcoming Shevaun Bryan to our team. But this time she’ll be sharing the anchor desk with Greg Screws.

Shevaun covered the Tennessee Valley for more than four years, as both a reporter and weekend morning anchor. In 2018, she relocated to Oklahoma City to work for our sister station KFOR, but she’ll be back in north Alabama telling your stories.

“I called the valley home for years and couldn’t miss the opportunity to return to a community I deeply care about,” Shevaun said.

She returns to WHNT following the departure of long time main anchor, Clarissa McClain

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill following such amazing talent,” Shevaun said. “I’ve had the privilege to work with Clarissa and the incredible journalists at WHNT. Clarissa remains a mentor for me as I take on this endeavor. Returning to my WHNT family was a no-brainer.”

Shevaun is a Miami native and a graduate of the University of Miami. After graduating she worked at WXXV News 25 in Biloxi, Mississippi before coming to WHNT in 2014.

You won’t see Shevaun on air quite yet. She is going to work out her notice in Oklahoma City and take some time to move back to the Tennessee Valley. You’ll see her on the anchor desk on Monday, April 8, 2019.