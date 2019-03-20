Expect delays for Alabama 36 repaving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -ALDOT is working on a $1.2 million resurfacing project beginning on Monday, March 25th.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect single-lane closures on Alabama 36 between Interstate 65 and Alabama 67, east of Hartselle. Reed Contracting will be milling and paving the 8.3-mile section of Alabama 36 daily from about 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, weather permitting.

A pilot car will be used to direct traffic through the work area, with brief stoppages alternating between westbound and eastbound traffic.

Driver are asked to expect delays and plan accordingly