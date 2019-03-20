Expect delays for Alabama 36 repaving

Posted 11:54 am, March 20, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -ALDOT is working on a $1.2 million resurfacing project beginning on Monday, March 25th.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect single-lane closures on Alabama 36 between Interstate 65 and Alabama 67, east of Hartselle. Reed Contracting will be milling and paving the 8.3-mile section of Alabama 36 daily from about 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, weather permitting.

A pilot car will be used to direct traffic through the work area, with brief stoppages alternating between westbound and eastbound traffic.

Driver are asked to expect delays and plan accordingly

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.