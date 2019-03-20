Daily or high-potency cannabis increases risk of psychotic disorder, study says

With the legalization of medical and recreational-use marijuana becoming more prevalent around the globe, researchers are taking a look at the possible health risks.

A new study published Tuesday in the Lancet Psychiatry journal shows people who use cannabis every day or those who use high-potency weed are at increased risk of psychotic disorder.

The evidence shows those types of users may actually be three times more likely to develop a psychotic disorder than someone who has never used cannabis.

Symptoms of psychosis include hallucination and delusion that have lasted at least for a week.

The findings are consistent with previous experiments that suggest heavy use and high t-h-c concentration cannabis can be harmful to mental health.

