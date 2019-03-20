Daily or high-potency cannabis increases risk of psychotic disorder, study says

Posted 9:39 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, March 20, 2019

With the legalization of medical and recreational-use marijuana becoming more prevalent around the globe, researchers are taking a look at the possible health risks.

A new study published Tuesday in the Lancet Psychiatry journal shows people who use cannabis every day or those who use high-potency weed are at increased risk of psychotic disorder.

The evidence shows those types of users may actually be three times more likely to develop a psychotic disorder than someone who has never used cannabis.

Symptoms of psychosis include hallucination and delusion that have lasted at least for a week.

The findings are consistent with previous experiments that suggest heavy use and high t-h-c concentration cannabis can be harmful to mental health.

Visit the Lancet website for the full study.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.