Daily or high-potency cannabis increases risk of psychotic disorder, study says

With the legalization of medical and recreational-use marijuana becoming more prevalent around the globe, researchers are taking a look at the possible health risks.
A new study published Tuesday in the Lancet Psychiatry journal shows people who use cannabis every day or those who use high-potency weed are at increased risk of psychotic disorder.
The evidence shows those types of users may actually be three times more likely to develop a psychotic disorder than someone who has never used cannabis.
Symptoms of psychosis include hallucination and delusion that have lasted at least for a week.
The findings are consistent with previous experiments that suggest heavy use and high t-h-c concentration cannabis can be harmful to mental health.
Visit the Lancet website for the full study.