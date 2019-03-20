× Bill to repeal Common Core in Alabama schools passes Senate committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama Senate committee has approved a bill that would repeal Common Core standards in Alabama.

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh’s bill passed the education policy committee Wednesday and will go to the Senate floor for debate.

The bill would eliminate Common Core standards at the end of this school year.

“After 10 years, the state of Alabama is 49th in math and 46th in reading,” Marsh said in a video posted Tuesday, when he introduced the bill. “We can’t keep going in that direction.”