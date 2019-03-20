Athens men accused of burglarizing businesses

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men arrested in Athens Wednesday are facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries at local businesses.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Kenneth Kaylon Shelnutt, 34, and Aaron Quinton Wilbourn, 24, are each charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal mischief, four counts of 3rd-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators believe the men are responsible for breaking into four businesses in the area and trying to break into two others overnight. Deputies started getting calls about the burglaries at midnight. They found four businesses had been burglarized and say someone had used a hammer and a pry bar to smash open windows and doors. Two other businesses were damaged when investigators say the burglars tried to break in but gave up because of alarms.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was captured on security video and Athens Police officers located that vehicle around 7 a.m. at Walmart. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Shelnutt and Wilbourn were in the vehicle when officers approached.

The officers reported that one of the suspects injected himself with a syringe before opening the vehicle door. Officers said they could clearly see stolen items, meth, and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Investigators responded to the scene and took Shelnutt and Wilbourn into custody.

Both men are currently being held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time.