Annual Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge taking place March 23

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An annual competitive cooking competition to raise money for Hospice of Limestone County is back for its 31st year.

20 local competitors will battle for your votes at the Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Limestone County Event Center.

Attendees can also bid on silent auction items and check out items in the new “Browse & Buy” section.

You can buy your $10 ticket at the door and children 10 and under are free. Each ticket will get you a grilled burger or hotdog for lunch. There will also be children’s carnival games and activities.

“We love how the community really comes out and shows their support for their local Hospice,” said Lacy Beth McMunn, volunteer coordinator for Hospice of Limestone County.

Schedule of Events

10 a.m. – Doors Open

11 a.m. – Lunch Served (No Takeouts)

1:45 p.m. – Challenge and Silent Auction Ends

2:15 p.m. – Cashiers Open

Chili Challenge Competitors

Michael Howell State Farm

Bank Independent

Epic Church

Direct Auto Life Insurance

First United Methodist Church

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Limestone Lodge/Limestone Manor

Fowler Auction

Athens PD

Limestone Health Facility

Traditions

Candlelight Antiques

McNatt Real Estate

Brody Jackson State Farm

Bargain Jungle

Casey Hill & Carla Morell with Dream Key Real Estate

Active Grace

Collin Daly

Limestone County District Attorney’s Office