Annual Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge taking place March 23

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An annual competitive cooking competition to raise money for Hospice of Limestone County is back for its 31st year.
20 local competitors will battle for your votes at the Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Limestone County Event Center.
Attendees can also bid on silent auction items and check out items in the new “Browse & Buy” section.
You can buy your $10 ticket at the door and children 10 and under are free. Each ticket will get you a grilled burger or hotdog for lunch. There will also be children’s carnival games and activities.
“We love how the community really comes out and shows their support for their local Hospice,” said Lacy Beth McMunn, volunteer coordinator for Hospice of Limestone County.
Schedule of Events
- 10 a.m. – Doors Open
- 11 a.m. – Lunch Served (No Takeouts)
- 1:45 p.m. – Challenge and Silent Auction Ends
- 2:15 p.m. – Cashiers Open
Chili Challenge Competitors
- Michael Howell State Farm
- Bank Independent
- Epic Church
- Direct Auto Life Insurance
- First United Methodist Church
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Limestone Lodge/Limestone Manor
- Fowler Auction
- Athens PD
- Limestone Health Facility
- Traditions
- Candlelight Antiques
- McNatt Real Estate
- Brody Jackson State Farm
- Bargain Jungle
- Casey Hill & Carla Morell with Dream Key Real Estate
- Active Grace
- Collin Daly
- Limestone County District Attorney’s Office