Alabama man dies when boulder falls on him at work site

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has died after he was hit by a boulder at a construction site.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office told news outlets that 49-year-old Timothy Michael Tumlin of Hoover was found dead at a construction site in Irondale on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said a tractor was being used to remove large rocks at the site and drop them into a large dumpster. Tumlin’s co-workers found him dead after the tractor left the area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said it appears Tumlin was standing near the dumpster when a boulder fell on him. Yates says no one knew what had happened until later.

Irondale is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.