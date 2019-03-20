A new coffee shop is debuting in Huntsville and it’s serving up nostalgia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new coffee shop is opening in Huntsville and it’s serving up a unique vibe.
Offbeat Coffee Studio will host their Grand opening on Saturday, March 23rd at 2620 Clinton Avenue. The event starts at 7:00 a.m and goes until 7:00 p.m.
There will be free drip coffee, giveaways, live music, family activities, and a chance for one lucky customer to win free coffee for a month($200 value).
Offbeat Coffee Studio will serve unique craft coffee with nostalgic flavors and they have a vinyl records retail store in-house.
The goal of the coffee studio is to make coffee fun and educational for the community.
After the grand opening, Offbeat Coffee Studios will change its hours to permanent hours. The hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The coffee studio had its soft opening on Monday, March 11th. They are soft open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m everyday.