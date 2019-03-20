A new coffee shop is debuting in Huntsville and it’s serving up nostalgia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new coffee shop is opening in Huntsville and it’s serving up a unique vibe.

Offbeat Coffee Studio will host their Grand opening on Saturday, March 23rd at 2620 Clinton Avenue. The event starts at 7:00 a.m and goes until 7:00 p.m.

There will be free drip coffee, giveaways, live music, family activities, and a chance for one lucky customer to win free coffee for a month($200 value).

Offbeat Coffee Studio will serve unique craft coffee with nostalgic flavors and they have a vinyl records retail store in-house.

The goal of the coffee studio is to make coffee fun and educational for the community.