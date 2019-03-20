3 men arrested in shooting death in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Three men have been arrested in a shooting death last week in Alabama.

Two 20-year-old men from Hoover, Bryan Groom and Dexter Cunningham II, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, 24-year-old Milton Prentice of Tuscaloosa, was arrested several days ago.

Tuscaloosa police were called to a shooting March 14. Capt. Gary Hood told news outlets that officers found 32-yesar-old Jarvis Anthony Hudson dead at the scene. A second many was taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

All three suspects are charged with capital murder because Hudson was killed during a robbery. Investigators interviewed several witnesses and found evidence of the robbery.

It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.

