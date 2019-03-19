× Two ejected from vehicle during Boaz pursuit

BOAZ, Ala. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a pursuit in Boaz Tuesday afternoon.

Boaz Police said they tried stopping a black Honda Accord around 4:15 p.m. According to police, the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle stolen from Albertville Friday night.

Authorities said the Accord drove off after officers attempted to stop it, but didn’t make the curve at Belchers Gap Road on County Road 4.

They confirmed two people were ejected from the car and taken to Marshall Medical Center with serious injuries.

Boaz Police charged Angie Baker Upton and Marcus Parker with attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle, and illegal possession of a pistol.