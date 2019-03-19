NFL scouts come out for Alabama football Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Tuscaloosa was the place to be on Tuesday as the Alabama football program held their annual Pro Day for NFL scouts to come out and see the former Tide players in action.

Several pro teams took advantage of the opportunity; some of the former Tide players participating include Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and possible first overall pick, Quinnen Williams, and these players are taking every opportunity they can to prepare for the chance of being selected for their dream job.

"I feel like I've been this player but we've had better players in front of me, great guys great leaders in front of me, and I just had to play my role at the time and when the opportunity came I was blessed that Coach Saban was giving me the opportunity to even move from defensive end to nose guard I was blessed to get that opportunity and I just made the best of the opportunity, so I worked my butt off and it just paid off in the end," Williams said.

"People can say what they want to say but when you're out there and actually competing doing football drills I want to prove that I can play the position at any level," said former Alabama offensive lineman, Jonah Williams.

The NFL draft starts on April 25.