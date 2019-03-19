New flights are taking off this summer at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville International Airport will have more direct flights this summer.

Starting in June, American Airlines will start to offer more early morning and evening flight options for passengers traveling directly from Huntsville to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) according to airline officials.

The additional flight services will provide more convenient connections through American’s vast network, which will operate more than 900 daily flights this summer. Huntsville customers will have the chance to make one stop at DFW airport to travel to places like Dublin, Ireland, and Munich, Germany where American is launching seasonal service beginning in June.

“We are very excited that American made the decision to add service to the Huntsville market and we know that our customers will appreciate more options and will utilize this service,” said Dr. Carl J. Gessler, Jr., Chairman, Board of Directors, Huntsville International Airport.

The new flights will operate the following schedules:

For more information or to make reservations, visit aa.com.

Reservations can also be made at no additional charge using the Huntsville Hot Ticket Hot Line service by calling 256-258-1944 Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.