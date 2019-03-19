× More than 3 weeks after heavy rain, Lawrence County road reopens

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened a road in Lawrence County that has been underwater since heavy rains swept through the area in February.

Alabama Highway 101 in the Lennon Hill community was reopened to local traffic after days of pumping water off the road, according to an ALDOT news release.

Highway 101 and County Road 406 was underwater in late February, when storms dropped several inches of rain and caused widespread flooding across the Tennessee Valley. On Feb. 24, the road was closed between County Road 268 and County Road 404.

ALDOT used pumps to get water off the road and into ditches along County Road 268. On Monday, ALDOT reopened the intersection at County Road 406 for people who live on that road. About a quarter of a mile south of the intersection was still closed because the road foundation was still submerged.

ALDOT said it plans to pump water in the area for a few more days.