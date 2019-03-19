Missing senior alert issued for Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Eddie Dale Watson.

Mr. Watson is a 64-year-old white male. He is 5’7″ and weighs 265lbs. Watson has green eyes, is bald, has a white goatee, a large indention in the top of his head, and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing a grey fleece Columbia jacket and jeans near Lee Road 885 in Phenix City, Alabama on March 18, 2019. He was driving a 2000 white GMC Sierra with Alabama license plate 5316376.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Dale Watson, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131 or call 911.