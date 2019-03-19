Lottery bills coming to Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Sen. Jim McClendon said Tuesday he was introducing two bills in the Legislature to establish a state lottery.

“The people of Alabama have convinced me — people in my district — that they would like to be able to buy a lottery ticket without having to drive to another state to do it,” McClendon said.

One of the bills would create a ballot measure to amend the state’s constitution to allow for the lottery. The other bill regulates the lottery.

The bills do not allow for casinos or any other forms of gambling to come to Alabama.

“We’re not opening this up to anything except a lottery,” McClendon said.

McClendon’s bills would divide the money generated from a lottery between the General Fund budget and the Education Trust Fund.

Alabama is one of five states that does not have a lottery.

