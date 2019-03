× Limestone County authorities locate runaway teen

UPDATE: Cook has been found in Limestone County.

UPDATE: India has been found in Limestone County. https://t.co/Kra2iLUzsG — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 20, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities are looking for a girl who hasn’t been seen by her family since the weekend.

India Faith Cook, 14, left her home on Saturday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Lt. Stinnett.