× IN MEMORY: Athens State University remembers a beloved professor and friend

ATHENS, Ala. — A well-known professor at Athens State University passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Dr. Angie Nazaretian began her tenure at Athens College in 1958 and called it her home for more than 42 years. She was affectionately known to all who knew her as “Miss N”.

She was a professor of physical education at the university, but to students and faculty, she was much more than that.

“If someone didn’t have gas money on the weekend to get home, Miss N would take money out of her own pocket and make sure they got home for the weekend,” remembers Betty Ruth Oliver, Athens State Alumni Association President and friend of Miss N’s. “She was probably one of the most giving, caring persons on this campus, and in the city of Athens.”

If Miss N saw a need in the community, she would step up to the plate to make it happen. She spearheaded a city park project, started the Athens Christmas parade, and brought the first special Olympics to the state in 1968.

“Miss N always had an eye for seeing that this special group needed additional attention,” Oliver said.

The awards and recognition she received are impossible to list, but many of them can be found on the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame website.

To honor Miss N’s memory, the university purchased her house and will renovate it to become an alumni and student welcome center.

Dr. Nazaretian’s funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 112 S Jefferson St., in Athens.

Visitation starts at 3 p.m., and the memorial service starts at 4 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.