× Decatur Police hosting Explorer program for third year

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department announced Tuesday it would start accepting applications for its third annual Explorer program.

Decatur Police said prospective participants must be 14 to 17 years old and attend required meetings, events, and training if accepted.

The program will provide comprehensive, first-hand exposure to basic criminal law, traffic control, officer survival, and patrol and radio procedures.

Those who successfully complete training will be given opportunities to assist with city events, traffic control, and community outreach.

Program alumni can also continue to assist in events throughout the school year.

Classes will be limited to 25 participants, with a deadline of April 15 to submit applications and releases either at the front desk of the Decatur Police Department or a school resource officer.

Questions regarding the application process or the Explorer Program course content should be directed to Officer Jami Jones at (256) 341-4660 or jjones@decatur-al.gov.