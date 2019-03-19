× Dale County Sheriff’s Office evacuated after pipe bomb discovered

DALE COUNTY, Ala. – Tuesday night, a pipe bomb was discovered at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, leading authorities to the evacuate the building.

Our news partners at AL.com reported authorities were searching a home as part of a homicide investigation. During the search, authorities found and brought a sealed duffel bag back to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities searched the bag and then found the pipe bomb.

The sheriff’s office and Ozark-Dale County E911 Center were then evacuated, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Dothan Police’s bomb squad was at the sheriff’s office, attempting to neutralize the bomb.

According to the Facebook post, “911 calls have been transferred to Dothan. If you have a non-emergency need please call 774-5402. We have S. Merrick Ave closed adjacent to the Sheriff’s Office at this time.”