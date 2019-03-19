× Athens computer store owner indicted in scam dies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Athens business owner that was indicted last year in a scam involving surplus federal computers has died.

Steven Mays, the owner of ‘Mays Computers and Outdoors’, died last week, according to his family. His funeral was held Sunday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.

A federal grand jury indicted Mays in June 2018. According to the indictment, Mays obtained $22 million worth of computer equipment through the federal government’s “Computers for Learning” program on behalf of a church school in Illinois. The program provided schools and educational non-profit organizations with computer equipment that federal agencies reported as excess for free. The indictment claims Mays sold the computer equipment for profit from 2007-2017.

Mays allegedly provided a small portion of the equipment to the school, sold some of it to recycling centers and on eBay, and threw some of it away.

The News Courier reports the case will be dismissed due to his death.