All-Huntsville girls and boys basketball teams announced

North Alabama is filled with talent in high school basketball, and some of that talent is represented on the All-Huntsville girls and boys teams. Congrats to all of the players recognized on the teams!

The girls All-Huntsville team includes:

FIRST TEAM:

Caroline Bachus, West Limestone

Emily Bowman, Huntsville

Destinee McGhe, Madison Academy

Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green

Moriah Taylor, Hartselle

Player of the Year: Annie Hughes, Pisgah

SECOND TEAM:

Deyana Dodd, Sparkman

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

Jaden Langford, Madison Academy

Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone

THIRD TEAM:

McCarley Northway, Brewer

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison

Ariana Powe, Grissom

Bailee Usrey, Skyline

Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jolee Cole, Danville, Sr.

Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Jr.

Hannah Lightsey, Albertville, Sr.

Emrey McGill, Clements, Sr.

Briana Moore, Grissom, Jr.

Audra Putman, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

Nahiyrah Timmons, Athens, So.

Jenna Walker, Priceville, So.

Sarah Wright, Madison County, Jr.

Grace Walters, Asbury, Jr.

The boys All-Huntsville team includes:

FIRST TEAM:

Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage

Kuran Garner, Buckhorn

Jamiah Holloway, Columbia

Malik Tyson, Sparkman

Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian

Player of the Year: Kobe Brown, Lee

SECOND TEAM:

Nathan Moore, Huntsville

Garrett Hicks, James Clemens

Austin Harvell, East Limestone

Brandon Nicholas, Mae Jemison

Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

THIRD TEAM:

Brody Peebles, Hartselle

Tony Toney, Mae Jemison

GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage

Trinity Bell, Albertville

Josh Birdson, Austin

HONORABLE MENTION: