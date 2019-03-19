All-Huntsville girls and boys basketball teams announced

North Alabama is filled with talent in high school basketball, and some of that talent is represented on the All-Huntsville girls and boys teams. Congrats to all of the players recognized on the teams!
The girls All-Huntsville team includes:
FIRST TEAM:
- Caroline Bachus, West Limestone
- Emily Bowman, Huntsville
- Destinee McGhe, Madison Academy
- Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green
- Moriah Taylor, Hartselle
- Player of the Year: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
SECOND TEAM:
- Deyana Dodd, Sparkman
- Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
- Jaden Langford, Madison Academy
- Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
- Jirah Rogers, East Limestone
THIRD TEAM:
- McCarley Northway, Brewer
- Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison
- Ariana Powe, Grissom
- Bailee Usrey, Skyline
- Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
HONORABLE MENTION:
- Jolee Cole, Danville, Sr.
- Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Jr.
- Hannah Lightsey, Albertville, Sr.
- Emrey McGill, Clements, Sr.
- Briana Moore, Grissom, Jr.
- Audra Putman, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
- Nahiyrah Timmons, Athens, So.
- Jenna Walker, Priceville, So.
- Sarah Wright, Madison County, Jr.
- Grace Walters, Asbury, Jr.
The boys All-Huntsville team includes:
FIRST TEAM:
- Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
- Kuran Garner, Buckhorn
- Jamiah Holloway, Columbia
- Malik Tyson, Sparkman
- Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian
- Player of the Year: Kobe Brown, Lee
SECOND TEAM:
- Nathan Moore, Huntsville
- Garrett Hicks, James Clemens
- Austin Harvell, East Limestone
- Brandon Nicholas, Mae Jemison
- Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
THIRD TEAM:
- Brody Peebles, Hartselle
- Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
- GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
- Trinity Bell, Albertville
- Josh Birdson, Austin
HONORABLE MENTION:
- Dane Harding, Albertville
- Jacob Smith, Boaz
- Devon Meadows, Brindlee Mountain
- Brandon Davis, Buckhorn
- Larry Penn, Columbia
- Wren Cole, Danville
- Jervae Peters, Grissom
- Xavier Griffith, Grissom
- John Cole Norris, Huntsville
- A.J. McGinnis, James Clemens
- Tyreese Smith, Lee
- Charlie Morrison, Lindsay Lane
- Hunter Vest, North Sand Mountain
- Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain
- Tyon Jones, Priceville
- Butler Bell, Scottsboro
- Collin Lackhard, Skyline
- Rondell Cole, Sparkman
- Malik Atkins, Tanner
- J.J. Jones, Tanner
- Braden Tuten, West Limestone
- Josh Childers, Westminster Christian
- Auston Owens, West Morgan
- Blake Frazier, Woodville