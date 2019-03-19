All-Huntsville girls and boys basketball teams announced

Posted 10:42 pm, March 19, 2019, by

North Alabama is filled with talent in high school basketball, and some of that talent is represented on the All-Huntsville girls and boys teams. Congrats to all of the players recognized on the teams!

The girls All-Huntsville team includes:

FIRST TEAM:

  • Caroline Bachus, West Limestone
  • Emily Bowman, Huntsville
  • Destinee McGhe, Madison Academy
  • Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green
  • Moriah Taylor, Hartselle
  • Player of the Year: Annie Hughes, Pisgah

SECOND TEAM:

  • Deyana Dodd, Sparkman
  • Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
  • Jaden Langford, Madison Academy
  • Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
  • Jirah Rogers, East Limestone

THIRD TEAM:

  • McCarley Northway, Brewer
  • Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison
  • Ariana Powe, Grissom
  • Bailee Usrey, Skyline
  • Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

HONORABLE MENTION:

  • Jolee Cole, Danville, Sr.
  • Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Jr.
  • Hannah Lightsey, Albertville, Sr.
  • Emrey McGill, Clements, Sr.
  • Briana Moore, Grissom, Jr.
  • Audra Putman, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
  • Nahiyrah Timmons, Athens, So.
  • Jenna Walker, Priceville, So.
  • Sarah Wright, Madison County, Jr.
  • Grace Walters, Asbury, Jr.

The boys All-Huntsville team includes:

FIRST TEAM:

  • Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
  • Kuran Garner, Buckhorn
  • Jamiah Holloway, Columbia
  • Malik Tyson, Sparkman
  • Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian
  • Player of the Year: Kobe Brown, Lee

SECOND TEAM:

  • Nathan Moore, Huntsville
  • Garrett Hicks, James Clemens
  • Austin Harvell, East Limestone
  • Brandon Nicholas, Mae Jemison
  • Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

THIRD TEAM:

  • Brody Peebles, Hartselle
  • Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
  • GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
  • Trinity Bell, Albertville
  • Josh Birdson, Austin

HONORABLE MENTION:

  • Dane Harding, Albertville
  • Jacob Smith, Boaz
  • Devon Meadows, Brindlee Mountain
  • Brandon Davis, Buckhorn
  • Larry Penn, Columbia
  • Wren Cole, Danville
  • Jervae Peters, Grissom
  • Xavier Griffith, Grissom
  • John Cole Norris, Huntsville
  • A.J. McGinnis, James Clemens
  • Tyreese Smith, Lee
  • Charlie Morrison, Lindsay Lane
  • Hunter Vest, North Sand Mountain
  • Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain
  • Tyon Jones, Priceville
  • Butler Bell, Scottsboro
  • Collin Lackhard, Skyline
  • Rondell Cole, Sparkman
  • Malik Atkins, Tanner
  • J.J. Jones, Tanner
  • Braden Tuten, West Limestone
  • Josh Childers, Westminster Christian
  • Auston Owens, West Morgan
  • Blake Frazier, Woodville

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.