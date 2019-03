Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama softball team moved one spot in one poll and remained fourth in the other after winning six games last week in Hawaii.

The 31-0 Crimson Tide is now #3 in the ESPN.com/USA softball poll and fourth in the USA Today/NFCA poll.

Alabama is the last undefeated team in the nation and they're off to the best start in program history.