Alabama A&M announces Dylan Howard as men’s basketball head coach

The Alabama A&M men's basketball team is getting a new official head coach, but it's someone who's already been leading them this past season. The University announced Tuesday morning that Dylan Howard has been hired as the men's head coach.

Howard joined Alabama A&M as associate head coach for the 2017-2018 season; he was named interim head coach last May, a week after Donnie Marsh resigned following a 3-28 record in his lone season. Howard served in the interim role this past season finishing 5-27 for the year.

The Bulldogs' most recent signing class, that will play under Howard, includes two Huntsville area standouts: James Clemens guard Garrett Hicks and Lee forward Mason Ellison.