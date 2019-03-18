Woman arrested in robbery shooting death in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman has been arrested and charged in the robbery-shooting death of an Alabama man over the weekend.

Birmingham police told news outlets that 27-year-old Imani Means has been charged with murder in the killing 39-year-old Rodregous Gurley of Tarrant on Friday night.

Sgt. Johnny Williams said officers were called to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. They found a woman who reported being a robbery victim.

Officers were called to Children’s Hospital a short time later about a shooting victim brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. Gurley was transferred to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams said officers determined that Means had reported the robbery and was a suspect in Gurley’s shooting.

There was no record of an attorney for Means yet.

