Storm damaged dock in Decatur nearly rebuilt

DECATUR, Ala.- It's hard to miss for drivers crossing the bridge to Decatur. A storm last year destroyed the hard dock at Riverwalk Marina.

Boat owners say they're eager to see the dock rebuilt so they can enjoy the summer.

With his boat buffed and shined, Clint Howard's vessel is ready for a river cruise.

"We've already been out on it a couple of times because we can't hardly wait to get out," he said.

The Tennessee River has dropped below flood stage. The fishing could be better, but boat owners are returning to Riverwalk Marina, nearly one year after a bad storm tore apart the A-dock.

"It jumped from wherever it was and happened to drop right here out of the sky and then moved on," Howard explained.

"It was a big shock to everybody as they drove across and saw what kind of damage those storms can produce," Ben Waple said.

Riverwalk Marina owner Steve Conner says the dock is almost complete, he's just waiting for workers to return and finish the job, including putting a roof on it. He expects it could be finished in about two weeks, which is almost a year to the day that the storm destroyed the last dock.

"Everyone I've talked to who had a boat over there, they're getting excited," Howard said.

"Definitely a sign that things are getting back to normal back here," Waple added.

Until then, Howard and his neighbors have some routine maintenance to tackle before they can kick back with a cold one and welcome back the rest.

When WHNT News 19 last spoke to Conner, he said replacing the A-dock would cost around $700,000.