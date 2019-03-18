× ShoalsFest announces acts for October festival

FLORENCE, Ala. – Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell is coming back to the Shoals to perform in October, and he’s bringing some friends.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires will all take the stage in Florence’s McFarland Park this fall for ShoalsFest.

We’ve got ourselves a festival in the Shoals! @amandashires, @mavisstaples, @SherylCrow, and my rock band will play! Tickets on sale March 25. Come see. https://t.co/Wk145OhsEH — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 18, 2019

Other acts will be announced later, according to the festival website.

ShoalsFest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12–10 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25.