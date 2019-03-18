× Personalized Pet Art Company Receives Hundreds of Complaints

The Better Business Bureau® Serving North Central Texas has received a substantial influx of complaints on North Texas-based art printing company, Print Your Pet, LLC. As of today, the business has an “F” rating for failing to respond to 487 complaints, failing to address advertising concerns found by BBB, and due to the volume of complaints that have been filed against the business since 2016.

In the last three years, BBB has processed 544 complaints regarding Print Your Pet, LLC. Almost all those complaints were filed in the last 12 months. Complainants allege late or no delivery of merchandise, little or no response from the company when refunds are requested, and that the business does not honor some of its advertisements.

According to its website, Print Your Pet, LLC, offers personalized handmade gifts that feature custom artwork depicting your own pet, such as socks, phone cases, and shirts. The company advertises on its website that it, “works with 12 different pet-related charities,” and that a portion of the business’s net profits “go towards helping small family owned non-profits make a huge impact on the animals they save.” The company’s website also states, “Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%.” According to Federal Trade Commission guidelines and the BBB Code of Advertising, the phrase “Satisfaction Guaranteed” means that a consumer is entitled to a full refund of the purchase price of the item upon request.

A local Huntsville resident told BBB she ordered a fleece blanket in November 2018 that was supposed to have a picture of a family dog printed on it. The consumer reached out to the business via email four times after not receiving her item by the guaranteed date but has yet to receive a response.

BBB contacted Print Your Pet, LLC, to request cooperation in addressing the pattern of complaints. To date, the company has not responded.

BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping:

Send a letter. Assuming the company provides an address and you have trouble reaching them by email or phone, send a detailed complaint letter to the address on record. It is best to send this certified mail to have proof of receipt.

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It's easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer's website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop.

Check a site's security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with "https://" and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

Protect personal information. Read a site's privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn't have a privacy policy, that's a big red flag that it may be a scam.

Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don't measure up to the promotional hype.

Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it's easier to dispute charges that you didn't approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don't have the same protections as a credit card.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org