North Alabama Church Security Conference aims to inform and train local congregations

Posted 3:56 pm, March 18, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Whitesburg Baptist Church security team is hosting a church security conference on Saturday, March 23.

Whitesburg hopes to provide information and training sources for the establishment and effective operation of a church security team.

The conference runs from 9 a.m-2:30 p.m. on the Whitesburg Baptist Church South Campus at 7300 Whitesburg Drive.

For more information, visit the conference website. The conference costs $10 for materials and expenses, and includes a box lunch.

To register for the conference, send an email to opsrsvp@whitesburgbaptist.org

