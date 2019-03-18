× Limestone County man charged with sexually abusing young girls

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Ardmore man is facing charges that he sexually abused three underage girls.

Bradley Eugene Loggins, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Two of the three victims said Loggins abused them during a period that spanned a couple of years, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents of the three girls reported the abuse March 8, authorities said. They were taken to the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Athens, where they were interviewed.

The case is still under investigation, and authorities said Loggins may face additional charges.

He posted a $150,000 Saturday and was released from the Limestone County Jail.