LifeSouth Closing Blood Donor Center in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Monday, LifeSouth announced plans to close the Cullman Donor Center at 112 Clark St. NE on Thursday, March 28.

The organization said it was working to find a new location and will reopen once renovations are complete.

LifeSouth encouraged donors to find blood drives in the area in the meantime and reminded the community the Decatur Donor Center at 2349 Danville Rd. SW #120 is still open for platelet donations.

Upcoming Blood Drives in Cullman include:

· March 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cook’s Pest Control, 2025 Cherokee Ave. SW in Cullman

· March 31 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Journey Church, 3683 Eva Rd in Eva

· April 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Bargain Hunt, 1721 2nd Ave. SW in Cullman

· April 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1106 Cullman Shopping Center NW in Cullman

· April 5 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Walmart, 626 Olive St. SW in Cullman

· April 6 from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fairview Lions Club, Fairview Town Park at 649 Wesley Ave. N in Cullman

To donate blood, donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good health, and have a photo ID.

To find the closest blood drive or donor center, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number at (888) 795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.