Freeze Warning Issued For Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning

Posted 2:31 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, March 18, 2019

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning for Monday night into Tuesday morning. The warning goes into effect at 1AM and expires at 9AM Tuesday morning.

Photo Gallery

Low temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight, and some scattered frost is possible. Bring in or cover up any sensitive plants before heading to bed Monday night!

The full warning from the NWS is below:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* TEMPERATURES…Dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

* TIMING…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive
vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* LOCATIONS…All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennesse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.