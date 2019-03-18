Freeze Warning Issued For Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning for Monday night into Tuesday morning. The warning goes into effect at 1AM and expires at 9AM Tuesday morning.
Photo Gallery
Low temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight, and some scattered frost is possible. Bring in or cover up any sensitive plants before heading to bed Monday night!
The full warning from the NWS is below:
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* TEMPERATURES…Dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
* TIMING…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive
vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* LOCATIONS…All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennesse.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.