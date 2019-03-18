Alabama A&M partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke alarms during day of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- During a day dedicated to helping better the community, students from Alabama A&M have decided to use their day of service to help save lives.

The university is teaming up with the American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms on April 6 during their annual 'Serving the City as One Day of Service'. More than 1,200 students and more than 200 community leaders are expected to install over 650 smoke alarms in homes in local communities. This is all part of the Red Cross' 'Sound the Alarm' campaign. During the campaign, volunteers will work to install 100,000 smoke alarms across the county.

The American Red Cross asks the community to consider the following when thinking about fire safety:

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying from a home fire in half.

80 percent of people believe everyone in their household knows what to do when a home smoke alarm goes off. But the fact is that less than half actually have a plan in place.

Americans overwhelmingly believe that smoke alarms can save lives, yet one out of ten people have had to give up buying other essentials for their families to purchase one.

Sound the Alarm is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign launched in 2014. Through the campaign, the Red Cross and partners have already installed more than 1.1 million free smoke alarms and reached 1 million children through preparedness programs. Since 2014, these efforts are credited with helping to save 416 lives across the country.

If you're interested in receiving a new, 10-year smoke alarm, call 256-536-0084 to sign up.