A new festival is brewing in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tea connoisseurs and coffee fanatics have a reason to par-tea this weekend.

The Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival is coming to the Rocket City on Sunday, March 24th. The festival will be at the iconic Roundhouse at the Depot Museum in Downtown Huntsville from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The premier event is a celebration of artisan coffee, fine teas, pastries, savory foods, and more. Attendees will be offered free tastings, unique samplings, live music, engaging demonstrations, and the opportunity to purchase their favorite products. Visit the festival website for the schedule and a full list of activities.

The festival is a family fun event with all profits from ticket sales going exclusively to support MAKE-A-WISH® ALABAMA.

General Admission Tickets $10 Online ($15 at the door)

Entry includes:

Access to Festival Events

Access to Live Local Music

Access to Food Trucks

Unlimited Festival Sampling

Raffle Ticket (Vote for Best Drink Award!)

VIP Tickets $50 Online ($60 at the door)

Includes Gen. Admit PLUS:

Food Truck Sampling

Exclusive HSV Coffee and Tea Festival Canvas Swag Bag (Complimentary gifts and coupons)

Access to After Party at the Straight To Ale Brewing hidden Speakeasy

Access to Latte Art Throwdown at Offbeat Coffee Studio

5 Raffle Tickets (Vote for Best Drink Award!)

Kids 8 years old and younger get int the even for free. Discounts are available for Teachers, Active Military, College Students, and First Responders.

For more festival information, visit the festival website or follow them on Facebook for updates.