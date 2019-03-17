Super Worm Moon Rises This Week

This week is an exciting one for astronomy nerds: the vernal equinox ushers in the official start of Spring Wednesday afternoon, and then Wednesday night a supermoon occurs! This will be the third and final supermoon of 2019, so take advantage of the view when it arrives!

March’s full moon, often called the worm moon, will be a supermoon because it becomes full at perigee. Perigee is the point in the moon’s orbit that is closest to the Earth. The moon at perigee can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the moon at its farthest point from Earth.

Unfortunately, the only small rain chance in the forecast this week could blur our view. A few light showers will develop along a cold front expected to move through Wednesday night.

The moon will still appear full the day before and the day after its peak fullness on Wednesday. That means if you want clear skies to view the moon, you might try catching it Tuesday night or Thursday night instead. Regardless of which night you head out, be sure to bring your coat! Overnight lows will consistently drop into the 30s this week.

